Stanford 79, NC A&T 65

NC A&T (1-5)

Filmore 3-4 1-1 7, Watson 2-9 0-0 4, Beatty 5-10 0-0 13, Langley 1-7 0-0 2, Maye 2-7 2-2 6, Horton 3-11 0-0 9, Matthews 3-11 1-2 8, Robinson 2-4 0-2 6, Morrice 1-3 3-3 5, Duke 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 23-68 9-12 65.

STANFORD (4-2)

Delaire 3-10 2-3 8, Ingram 4-9 6-7 14, Jones 1-6 3-4 6, Raynaud 3-4 0-0 7, O’Connell 1-7 0-1 2, Keefe 4-4 0-3 8, Taitz 3-6 0-0 8, Silva 0-2 1-2 1, Angel 2-6 1-3 5, Murrell 6-8 2-2 18, Kisunas 1-1 0-0 2, D.Begovich 0-0 0-0 0, N.Begovich 0-0 0-0 0, Moss 0-1 0-0 0, Beskind 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 15-25 79.

Halftime_Stanford 35-26. 3-Point Goals_NC A&T 10-34 (Horton 3-6, Beatty 3-7, Robinson 2-2, Duke 1-2, Matthews 1-9, Maye 0-1, Langley 0-2, Watson 0-5), Stanford 8-25 (Murrell 4-6, Taitz 2-4, Raynaud 1-1, Jones 1-5, Delaire 0-1, Ingram 0-1, Moss 0-1, Angel 0-2, O’Connell 0-4). Rebounds_NC A&T 29 (Filmore, Watson 6), Stanford 46 (Ingram 10). Assists_NC A&T 10 (Langley 7), Stanford 19 (O’Connell 5). Total Fouls_NC A&T 21, Stanford 14. A_2,379 (7,392).

