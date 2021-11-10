Steelers’ Harris, Bucs’ Evans among best bets to score

We’re more than halfway through the fantasy season and couldn’t be more excited to get these players in my lineups. These are my best bets to score going into Week 10.

___

Running Back

JORDAN HOWARD, Eagles

Howard has found new life with the Eagles for a second time, scoring in back-to-back games since rejoining the team two weeks ago. He’s in a timeshare with Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott, but Howard is managing to secure double-digit touches despite splitting carries, and he’s the de facto goal-line back. Howard faces a stout Denver defense this week, albeit one that has allowed seven touchdowns to running backs this season. When someone scores for the Eagles, it’s most likely going to be Howard.

JONATHAN TAYLOR, Colts

Taylor is impossible to leave off the list this week, or really any week to be honest, as he’s scored at least one TD in each of his past six games. Second in rushing TDs to only James Conner, Taylor is taking a healthy 33.05% TD dependency into his Week 10 matchup with the Jaguars, a team that has given up the fifth-most TDs to RBs this season.

MELVIN GORDON, Broncos

Gordon is the main scoring component of the Broncos’ one-two punch that is Javonte Williams and him. Gordon has six scores to Williams’ one on the season, so there’s little denying that he’s the goal-line back in Denver this season, and he’s got a 36.73% TD dependency to help back it up. Gordon gets an Eagles team this week that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs in 2021, so fire him up.

EZEKIEL ELLIOTT, Cowboys

Elliott had a slight injury scare with his knee in Week 9, but he hasn’t been on the injury list at all this week, so he’s almost certainly good to go. Elliott had a game to forget last week, but he’s in a perfect spot to bounce back against an Atlanta team that has allowed running backs to score nine touchdowns this season and is our third-best matchup for opposing running backs going into Week 10.

NAJEE HARRIS, Steelers

The lone consistent bright spot on the Steelers’ offense, Harris has scored in six of eight games this season. No running back was on the field more in Week 9, and that will probably be the case again this week against a Lions team that is tied with the Jets for giving up the most TDs (16) to running backs in the league this season.

___

Wide Receiver

MIKE EVANS, Buccaneers

Evans was on a six-touchdown run over his past four games before having a bye in Week 9. He’ll return in a matchup with Washington, which has a defense that is the No 1 matchup for opposing wide receivers and quarterbacks going into Week 10. Antonio Brown may be out again, so Evans is going to continue to hover around his absurd 46.88% TD dependency for at least one more week.

MICHAEL PITTMAN JR., Colts

Pittman has scored in four of his past five games as the undisputed go-to WR for the Colts, playing more than 90% of snaps in the process. He’ll have easy sledding in Week 10 against a Jaguars team that is a top-five matchup for opposing wide receivers in our proprietary matchup tool.

MARQUISE BROWN, Ravens

Brown has either scored or topped 100 yards in six of eight games this season, as the Ravens primary WR in 2021. In a renewed passing attack, Brown is lighting up box scores on a regular basis, and this week should be no different against a Miami team that is our second-best matchup for opposing WRs going into Week 10. They’ve given up 12 TDs to WRs already this season.

TERRY MCLAURIN, Washington

McLaurin’s opponent this week, the Buccaneers, are notoriously tough to run against, but they are a middling pass defense at best, giving up nine TDs to WRs this season. That’s the sixth-highest mark for defenses going into Week 10, so McLaurin is primed to feast coming out of his bye week. He’s maintaining a 29.09% TD dependency, which is just enough to stay reasonably reliable.

KEENAN ALLEN, Chargers

Allen’s arrow is pointing up over the past two games, as Mike Williams is slumping a bit because of the battered L.A. offensive line not giving QB Justin Herbert enough time to throw deep. Allen has been getting plenty of targets, garnering 11 and 13 in Weeks 8 and 9. He’s going to keep getting double-digit targets by the looks of it, as the Chargers are going up against the Vikings in Week 10. Their secondary has given up the seventh-most fantasy points to WRs this season, and Allen will be no exception to this weakness.

___

This column was provided to The Associated Press by RosterWatch, www.rosterwatch.com.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.