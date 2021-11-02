On Air: Off The Shelf
Steelers trade veteran LB Ingram to Chiefs for 2022 pick

The Associated Press
November 2, 2021 11:12 am
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded veteran outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft.

The teams made the announcement Tuesday, hours before the NFL’s trade deadline.

The move gives Kansas City’s struggling defense some much-needed help, though Ingram did sit out Pittsburgh’s win over Cleveland on Sunday with what the team called a groin injury.

Ingram spent the first nine years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers before signing a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in July. He played a fair amount early in the season while Steelers star T.J. Watt and second-year outside linebacker Alex Highsmith dealt with injuries.

Ingram’s snaps declined as October wore on. He was on the field for just 17 plays during a win over Seattle on Oct. 17.

The 32-year-old Ingram had one sack and 10 tackles in six games with Pittsburgh.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

