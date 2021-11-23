Stephen F. Austin 79, Buffalo 78

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (3-1)
Kensmil 7-12 6-8 20, Solomon 4-10 2-4 10, Jackson-Posey 1-5 1-2 3, Kachelries 7-15 0-1 15, Ware 6-15 0-2 12, Hall 6-10 2-2 14, Antwi-Boasiako 1-3 0-2 3, Jossell 0-4 2-2 2, Tezeno 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-74 13-23 79.
BUFFALO (2-1)
Mballa 2-4 3-5 7, Williams 6-14 1-3 13, Bertram 1-1 1-1 3, Jack 4-8 4-4 13, Segu 9-14 5-7 25, Fagan 3-7 0-0 7, Hardnett 1-2 1-1 3, Brewton 1-4 1-2 4, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Skogman 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-55 16-23 78.
Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Stephen F. Austin 2-7 (Antwi-Boasiako 1-1, Kachelries 1-3, Solomon 0-1, Jossell 0-2), Buffalo 6-19 (Segu 2-4, Skogman 1-1, Fagan 1-3, Brewton 1-4, Jack 1-4, Mballa 0-1, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Jack. Rebounds_Stephen F. Austin 35 (Kensmil, Solomon, Antwi-Boasiako 7), Buffalo 34 (Mballa 9). Assists_Stephen F. Austin 7 (Kachelries 4), Buffalo 10 (Segu 4). Total Fouls_Stephen F. Austin 21, Buffalo 23.
