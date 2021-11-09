Stephen F. Austin 82, LSU-Alexandria 73

LSU-ALEXANDRIA (0-0)
Lewis 1-3 0-2 2, Abney 9-18 2-2 24, Coleman 5-9 3-5 14, Rainey 5-14 3-4 14, Smith 2-6 0-0 4, Perry 2-4 1-2 5, Berry 4-7 0-0 10, Fusilier 0-1 0-0 0, Colbert 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 9-15 73.
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (0-0)
Kensmil 9-12 6-7 24, Solomon 5-5 1-4 12, Jackson-Posey 3-7 1-3 8, Kachelries 1-8 0-0 2, Ware 7-12 2-4 18, Jossell 2-8 0-0 6, Hall 1-4 0-0 2, Antwi-Boasiako 2-2 0-0 6, Cofer 0-0 0-0 0, Moor 1-2 0-0 2, Aku 1-1 0-0 2, Tezeno 0-1 0-0 0, Willis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 10-18 82.
Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 38-34. 3-Point Goals_LSU-Alexandria 8-20 (Abney 4-7, Berry 2-2, Coleman 1-2, Rainey 1-5, Perry 0-1, Smith 0-3), Stephen F. Austin 8-20 (Antwi-Boasiako 2-2, Ware 2-3, Jossell 2-6, Solomon 1-1, Jackson-Posey 1-2, Moor 0-1, Tezeno 0-1, Kachelries 0-4). Fouled Out_Lewis, Berry. Rebounds_LSU-Alexandria 26 (Abney 7), Stephen F. Austin 39 (Kensmil 10). Assists_LSU-Alexandria 13 (Rainey 4), Stephen F. Austin 17 (Kachelries, Ware 4). Total Fouls_LSU-Alexandria 20, Stephen F. Austin 17. A_1,442 (7,203).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments