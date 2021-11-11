Trending:
Stephen F. Austin tops Mary Hardin-Baylor 76-63

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 11:21 pm
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — David Kachelries registered 13 points as Stephen F. Austin got past Mary Hardin-Baylor 76-63 on Thursday night.

Jaylin Jackson-Posey had 12 points and six steals for Stephen F. Austin (2-0). Sadaidriene Hall added 12 points. Gavin Kensmil had nine rebounds.

Ty Prince had 16 points and three blocks for the Crusaders. Braedyn Dawes added 15 points. Josiah Johnson had 10 points.

