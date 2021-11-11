On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Steven Gerrard hired as Aston Villa manager

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 5:10 am
< a min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard was hired as Aston Villa manager on Thursday.

Gerrard has left Rangers, which he led to the Scottish league title last season.

Gerrard replaces Dean Smith, who was fired on Sunday with Villa having lost five straight games in the English Premier League.

___

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Centennial commemoration event held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery