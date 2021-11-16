Stony Brook 53, Rutgers 44

STONY BROOK (4-0)
Pagan 0-1 4-4 4, Wool 3-9 0-0 7, Gonzalez 4-12 3-4 13, Scott 3-6 0-0 6, Warren 4-9 4-6 15, Bushee 0-2 0-0 0, Charles 1-3 0-0 3, Corley 1-4 0-0 3, Vargas-Reyes 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-49 11-14 53
RUTGERS (3-1)
Brown 3-6 0-0 6, Singleton 0-5 3-4 3, Guihon 0-3 2-2 2, Lassiter 1-6 0-0 2, Sidibe 1-1 0-0 2, Lafayette 0-2 2-2 2, Walker 1-4 0-0 2, Maddox 0-4 2-2 2, Marshall 1-3 0-0 2, Martino 0-3 0-0 0, Mason 2-5 0-0 4, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Petree 4-9 4-4 15, Cornwell 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-53 13-14 44
|Stony Brook
|7
|12
|16
|18
|—
|53
|Rutgers
|8
|13
|8
|15
|—
|44
3-Point Goals_Stony Brook 8-21 (Wool 1-3, Gonzalez 2-5, Scott 0-1, Warren 3-6, Charles 1-3, Corley 1-2, Vargas-Reyes 0-1), Rutgers 3-14 (Lassiter 0-1, Lafayette 0-1, Maddox 0-2, Marshall 0-2, Martino 0-1, Mason 0-1, Morris 0-1, Petree 3-5). Assists_Stony Brook 9 (Gonzalez 5), Rutgers 10 (Mason 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Stony Brook 27 (Scott 2-2), Rutgers 42 (Brown 5-8). Total Fouls_Stony Brook 16, Rutgers 18. Technical Fouls_Rutgers Lassiter 1. A_218.
