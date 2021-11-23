Stony Brook 75, Sacred Heart 72

SACRED HEART (2-4)
Galette 5-9 0-0 11, Johnson 5-8 3-8 13, Clarke 8-15 1-2 18, Ty.Thomas 4-11 0-1 9, Watson 2-4 0-0 4, Dutreil 4-4 0-3 8, Sixsmith 1-3 1-1 3, Reilly 2-5 0-0 6, Spokas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 5-15 72.
STONY BROOK (1-2)
Policelli 4-8 0-0 11, Greene 4-8 3-5 11, Jenkins 6-14 1-2 14, Olaniyi 5-11 2-2 12, A.Roberts 5-12 2-2 15, Rodriguez 4-10 0-0 8, Habwe 1-1 2-3 4, Sayles 0-1 0-0 0, Diallo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 10-14 75.
Halftime_Stony Brook 42-36. 3-Point Goals_Sacred Heart 5-16 (Reilly 2-3, Galette 1-3, Clarke 1-4, Ty.Thomas 1-4, Sixsmith 0-1, Watson 0-1), Stony Brook 7-22 (A.Roberts 3-4, Policelli 3-6, Jenkins 1-6, Greene 0-1, Olaniyi 0-1, Rodriguez 0-4). Rebounds_Sacred Heart 37 (Galette 14), Stony Brook 26 (Greene 14). Assists_Sacred Heart 16 (Galette, Clarke, Ty.Thomas, Reilly 3), Stony Brook 12 (Jenkins 6). Total Fouls_Sacred Heart 12, Stony Brook 16. A_2,403 (4,160).
