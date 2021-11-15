Strawther scores 18 as No. 1 Gonzaga tops Alcorn State 84-57

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Julian Strawther scored 18 points in top-ranked Gonzaga’s dominating 84-57 win over Alcorn State on Monday night, extending the nation’s longest home-winning streak to 54 games.

Freshman Hunter Sallis added 16 points for Gonzaga (3-0), which was coming off a decisive win over then-No. 5 Texas on Saturday.

Chet Holmgren had 11 points and Drew Timme 10 for the Zags, who shot 59% to Alcorn State’s 40%. Gonzaga scored 54 points in the paint.

Keondre Montgomery scored 13 points for Alcorn State (0-4), which was no match for the taller Bulldogs. Justin Thomas added 10.

Gonzaga has been ranked No. 1 for 19 consecutive weeks.

Gonzaga made 10 of its first 13 shots as the Zags built a 27-8 lead in the first 10 minutes. Gonzaga led 45-21 at halftime, shooting 64% in the first half while holding Alcorn State to 30%.

Strawther had 15 points in the first half, while Holmgren had 11 points and three blocked shots.

Gonzaga substituted liberally in the second half, and still pulled away.

BIG PICTURE

Alcorn State: The Braves had no answer for Gonzaga’s size and speed. … They also lost at Washington State, Seattle and Portland in the past seven days during a trip to open the season. … Gonzaga beat them in the only other meeting in 1992.

Gonzaga: It wasn’t quite as electric in The Kennel as it was for the Texas game last weekend, but Gonzaga took care of business against an overmatched foe. … Drew Timme’s 37 points against Texas were third all-time in the McCarthey Athletic Center, behind Adam Morrison (42) and Ronny Turiaf (40). … Gonzaga has won at least 30 games for five straight seasons and led the nation in scoring the past three seasons.

UP NEXT

Alcorn State: Visits Southern Illinois on Nov. 26.

Gonzaga: Hosts Bellarmine on Friday, then plays neutral-site games next week against No. 2 UCLA and No. 7 Duke.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.