Stulic scores 15 to lift UALR past Southern Illinois 69-66

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Jovan Stulic scored 15 points as Arkansas-Little Rock narrowly beat Southern Illinois 69-66 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Stulic broke free on an inbounds play and dunked it with four seconds left, and Lance Jones’ half-court shot was no good as time expired.

Alsean Evans had 13 points and six rebounds for Arkansas-Little Rock. DeAntoni Gordon added 12 points and Nikola Maric had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Jones had 21 points for the Salukis. Marcus Domask added 13 points and Steven Verplancken Jr. had 11 points.

