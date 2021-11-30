Trending:
Sullinger carries Kent State past Point Park 107-41

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 10:09 pm
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Sullinger had 24 points as Kent State routed Point Park 107-41 on Tuesday night.

Giovanni Santiago had 18 points for Kent State (4-2). Justyn Hamilton added 14 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Tervell Beck had 12 points.

It was the first time this season Kent State scored at least 100 points.

Eddie Flohr had eight points for the Pioneers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

