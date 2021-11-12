On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sullivan, Wright lead Marist past Columbia 82-67

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 11:35 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Raheim Sullivan had 17 points to lead six Marist players in double figures as the Red Foxes beat Columbia 82-67 on Friday night.

Ricardo Wright added 16 points for the Red Foxes. Jordan Jones chipped in 10, Matt Herasme scored 10 and Noah Harris had 10. Herasme also had eight rebounds.

Liam Murphy had 15 points for the Lions (0-2). Josh Odunowo added 14 points. Patrick Harding had 13 points.

