Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Keegan Akin, RHP Jorge Lopez, INF Jorge Mateo and OF DJ Stewart from the 60-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Exercised their 2022 club option on C Christian Vazquez. Declined their 2022 club options on LHP Martin Perez and RHP Garrett Richards.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Exercised their 2022 option on 1B Yuli Gurriel.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Declined their 2022 club option on LHP Joely Rodriguez. Selected the contract of C Donny Sands from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated LHP Adam Conley for assignment. Selected the contract of C Rene Pinto from Durham (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Ryan Thompson from the 60-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Exercised their 2022 club option on LHP Wade Miley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of INF Diego Castillo from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Jose Soriano for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Exercised their 2022 club options for LHP Jose Alvarez, INF Wilmer Flores and RHP Jay Jackson. Declined their 2022 club option on RHP Johnny Cueto. Selected the contract of RHP Yunior Marte from Sacramento (Triple-A West).

BASKETBALL NBA G League

CAPITAL CITY GO-GO — Signed C Greg Monroe. Waived G Rodney Pryor.

FOOTBALL National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed S Harrison Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated S Myles Dorn from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Send D Simon Benoit to San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Sent D Victor Soderstrom and LW Ben McCartney to Tucson (AHL). Waived D Kyle Capobianco.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Called up G Alex Lyon from Chicago (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Sent C Joe Veleno to Grand Rapids (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Called up D Lucas Carlsson from Charlotte (AHL). Sent D Chase Priskie to Charlotte.

MINNESOTA WILD — Sent LW Adam Beckman and C Connor Dewar to Iowa (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived RW Marian Studenic.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Sent G Filip Gustavsson to Belleville (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Called up RW Joey Anderson and C Kirill Semyonov from Toronto (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Sent LW Nic Petan to Abbotsford (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Called Up D Daniil Miromanov from Henderson (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Called up F Axel Johnson-Fjallby from Hershey (AHL).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.