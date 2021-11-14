On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sunday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
November 14, 2021 5:17 pm
< a min read
      
FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed DT Star Lotulelei on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Sent G Alex Lyon to Chicago (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Sent RW T.J. Tynan and Ds Austin Strand and Kale Clague to Ontario (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Maxence Guenette from Belleville (AHL). Signed D Zach Leslie to a two-way, one-year contract.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Sent G Louis Domingue, Ds Pierre-Oliver Joseph and Juuso Riikola and LW Drew O’Connor to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Waived C Riley Sheahan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed C Nic Dowd to a three-year contract extension.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell