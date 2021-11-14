Sunday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed DT Star Lotulelei on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Sent G Alex Lyon to Chicago (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Sent RW T.J. Tynan and Ds Austin Strand and Kale Clague to Ontario (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Maxence Guenette from Belleville (AHL). Signed D Zach Leslie to a two-way, one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Sent G Louis Domingue, Ds Pierre-Oliver Joseph and Juuso Riikola and LW Drew O’Connor to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Waived C Riley Sheahan.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed C Nic Dowd to a three-year contract extension.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments