Sunday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL

National Basketball League+

NBA — Fined Orlando C/F Wendell Carter Jr. $35,000 for forcefully throwing his protective glasses at a game official in a game with Cleveland on Nov. 27. Fined Miami C Dewayne Dedmon $15,000 for kicking a seat cushion from his team’s bench into the spectator stands in a game with Chicago on Nov. 27.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Sent C Benoit-Olivier Grouix and RW Vinni Lettieri to San Diego (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Mark Jankowski to a one-year contract. Loaned F Arttu Ruotsalainen to Rochester (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Aleksi Heponiemi from Charlotte (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Sent RW Fabian Zetterlund to Utica (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Claimed RW Adam Gaudette off waivers. Sent C Parker Kelly to Belleville (AHL). Waived G Matt Murray.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled C Dakota Joshua from Springfield (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled C Riley Sheahan from Charlotte (AHL).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.