Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Suns’ Devin Booker leaves game with hamstring injury

DAVID BRANDT
November 30, 2021 11:11 pm
< a min read
      

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns’ All-Star guard Devin Booker injured his left hamstring on Tuesday night and the team says he won’t return to the game against the Golden State Warriors.

The 25-year-old Booker has appeared in every game this season, averaging nearly 24 points per game. It was unclear when the two-time All-Star got hurt, but he went to the locker room in the second quarter.

The injury puts a damper on an intriguing early-season matchup. The Warriors have the NBA’s best record at 18-2 while the Suns are 17-3 and riding a 16-game winning streak that’s lasted more than a month.

Booker had 10 points and two rebounds before his injury. The Suns had a 56-54 halftime lead.

        Insight by Infor: This exclusive e-book highlights how the military services and defense agencies are rethinking their approach to managing their supply chains and how data is driving those decisions.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Zumwalt holds Change of Command ceremony