Suns win 8th straight, hand Rockets 11th loss in a row

HOUSTON (AP) — Devin Booker had 26 points and six assists and the Phoenix Suns won their eighth straight game and handed Houston its 11th loss in a row, routing the Rockets 115-89 on Sunday night.

Booker had 16 points in the first quarter, and finished 9 of 23 from the field. JaVale McGee added 19 points and 14 rebounds. He was was 9 of 12 from the field.

Chris Paul had15 points and seven steals, and Mikal Bridges had 14 points and six rebounds. Phoenix shot 43% and was 14 of 40 on 3-pointers.

Christian Wood had 17 points and eight rebounds for Houston. The Rockets are an NBA-worst 1-12.

Jalen Green, Eric Gordon and Kevin Porter Jr. each added 12 points, and Alperen Sengun finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Houston shot 41% and made 7 of 32 on 3-pointers. The Rockets committed 23 turnovers that the Suns turned into 22 points.

Phoenix led 51-44 and opened the second half on a 20-6 run to push its lead to 71-50. Booker scored 10 points, and Paul had six points in the run. Houston got no closer than 12 the rest of the way.

TIP-INS

Suns: C Deandre Ayton remained out, missing his fifth straight game with a lower right leg contusion. McGee started in his place. … Paul was assessed at technical foul with a minute left in the second quarter. … Cameron Payne scored 13 points, and Cam Johnson scored 10 points.

Rockets: Wood was issued a technical foul with 5 ½ minutes left in the third after slamming the ball on the court. … The Rockets were 12 of 18 from the free throw line. … Houston held a 50-44 advantage in points in the paint.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Minnesota on Monday night.

Rockets: At Memphis on Monday night.

