Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Syracuse 112, Indiana 110, 2OT

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 9:50 pm
< a min read
      

INDIANA (6-0)

Jackson-Davis 11-17 9-14 31, Kopp 9-16 6-7 28, Thompson 8-14 1-1 17, Johnson 1-2 2-2 4, Stewart 6-12 2-3 20, Bates 1-5 0-0 2, Phinisee 1-2 0-0 2, Lander 1-1 1-2 4, Durr 0-0 2-2 2, Geronimo 0–1 0-0 0. Totals 38-68 23-31 110.

SYRACUSE (4-3)

J.Boeheim 9-20 4-6 26, Swider 3-8 7-9 14, Edwards 7-7 3-3 17, B.Boeheim 10-22 4-4 27, Girard 6-13 5-6 22, Williams 0-0 0-2 0, Anselem 0-0 4-4 4, Torrence 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 36-72 27-34 112.

Halftime_Syracuse 49-33. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 11-27 (Stewart 6-12, Kopp 4-9, Lander 1-1, Phinisee 0-1, Bates 0-4), Syracuse 13-32 (Girard 5-11, J.Boeheim 4-8, B.Boeheim 3-10, Swider 1-3). Fouled Out_Johnson, Stewart, Phinisee, Swider, Edwards. Rebounds_Indiana 39 (Jackson-Davis 16), Syracuse 24 (J.Boeheim 5). Assists_Indiana 26 (Johnson 9), Syracuse 16 (B.Boeheim 8). Total Fouls_Indiana 24, Syracuse 24.

        Insight by Leidos: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to whole-person health care.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Zumwalt holds Change of Command ceremony