Syracuse 87, Monmouth (NJ) 46

MONMOUTH (NJ) (0-1)
Kranbuhl 2-5 0-1 4, Clark 1-5 1-1 3, Hall 2-9 2-4 6, Louro 2-8 3-4 8, Vanderhoop 3-6 4-4 11, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Livingston 0-3 0-0 0, Chevre 1-1 0-0 2, Donovan 1-7 0-0 3, Panayides 1-1 0-0 3, Richardson 2-7 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-54 10-14 46
SYRACUSE (1-0)
Styles 3-6 2-2 8, Chrislyn Carr 7-10 0-0 15, Christianna Carr 5-12 0-0 11, Hyman 4-6 0-1 9, Murray 2-6 0-0 5, Eboni Walker 2-4 0-0 6, Rice 3-5 2-4 8, Thornton 5-8 0-0 12, Irvin 1-1 0-0 2, Julianna Walker 1-4 0-0 2, Wilson 4-8 1-2 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 37-70 5-9 87
|Monmouth (NJ)
|9
|19
|3
|15
|—
|46
|Syracuse
|18
|31
|21
|17
|—
|87
3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 4-19 (Clark 0-3, Hall 0-5, Louro 1-6, Vanderhoop 1-1, Donovan 1-2, Panayides 1-1, Richardson 0-1), Syracuse 8-22 (Carr 1-2, Carr 1-5, Hyman 1-2, Murray 1-4, Walker 2-2, Thornton 2-3, Walker 0-3, Wilson 0-1). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 10 (Clark 2), Syracuse 19 (Hyman 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 35 (Livingston 3-4), Syracuse 42 (Hyman 3-9). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 10, Syracuse 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,008.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments