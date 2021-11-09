Syracuse 97, Lafayette 63

LAFAYETTE (0-0)
Jenkins 6-17 1-1 14, O’Boyle 4-7 3-4 14, Quinn 0-2 0-0 0, Perry 4-11 0-0 11, Sondberg 1-8 0-0 3, Fulton 2-5 0-0 5, Verbinskis 1-3 0-0 2, Hines 3-4 1-1 9, Brantley 1-8 0-0 3, Rubayo 0-0 0-0 0, Good 1-1 0-0 2, Zambie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-67 5-6 63.
SYRACUSE (0-0)
J.Boeheim 8-9 0-0 18, Swider 6-14 0-0 14, Edwards 4-4 3-4 11, B.Boeheim 6-14 3-3 18, Girard 6-9 3-3 20, Williams 3-5 0-0 6, Torrence 0-5 0-1 0, Anselem 2-3 1-2 5, Ajak 1-3 0-0 2, Casey 1-2 0-0 3, Owens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-68 10-13 97.
Halftime_Syracuse 52-30. 3-Point Goals_Lafayette 12-41 (O’Boyle 3-6, Perry 3-8, Hines 2-2, Fulton 1-3, Brantley 1-5, Sondberg 1-6, Jenkins 1-8, Verbinskis 0-2), Syracuse 13-27 (Girard 5-6, B.Boeheim 3-9, J.Boeheim 2-3, Swider 2-7, Casey 1-1, Ajak 0-1). Rebounds_Lafayette 27 (Jenkins, Quinn 6), Syracuse 41 (Swider 12). Assists_Lafayette 16 (O’Boyle, Perry, Fulton, Verbinskis 3), Syracuse 25 (B.Boeheim, Girard 6). Total Fouls_Lafayette 14, Syracuse 10.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments