Sports News

Tampa Bay 30, N.Y. Giants 10

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 11:15 pm
1 min read
      
N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 0 10
Tampa Bay 7 10 10 3 30

First Quarter

TB_Godwin 13 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 11:03.

NYG_FG Gano 37, 4:04.

Second Quarter

TB_FG Succop 25, 11:16.

NYG_Thomas 2 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 9:14.

TB_R.Jones 6 run (Succop kick), 5:06.

Third Quarter

TB_Evans 5 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 7:31.

TB_FG Succop 40, 3:53.

Fourth Quarter

TB_FG Succop 30, 7:44.

A_65,643.

___

NYG TB
First downs 15 28
Total Net Yards 215 402
Rushes-yards 13-66 27-94
Passing 149 308
Punt Returns 0-0 1-9
Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-46
Interceptions Ret. 1-10 2-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-39-2 32-48-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-18 1-10
Punts 4-48.25 3-45.333
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-30 6-39
Time of Possession 24:21 35:39

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Barkley 6-25, Ross 1-16, Booker 3-15, Jones 3-10. Tampa Bay, Fournette 10-35, Jones 8-33, Evans 1-10, Brady 1-10, Godwin 1-7, Vaughn 3-4, Gabbert 2-(minus 2), Perriman 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 23-38-2-167, Toney 0-1-0-0. Tampa Bay, Brady 30-46-1-307, Gabbert 2-2-0-11.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Toney 7-40, Barkley 6-31, Slayton 4-37, Engram 2-12, Rudolph 1-28, Golladay 1-12, Booker 1-5, Thomas 1-2. Tampa Bay, Evans 6-73, Gronkowski 6-71, Godwin 6-65, Fournette 6-39, Brate 2-27, Perriman 2-19, Howard 1-10, Johnson 1-8, Bernard 1-3, Darden 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

