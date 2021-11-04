On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Taylor to start at QB for Texans against Dolphins on Sunday

KRISTIE RIEKEN
November 4, 2021 12:42 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Quarterback Tyrod Taylor will start for the Houston Texans when they visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday after missing the past six games with a hamstring injury.

Coach David Culley made the announcement Thursday, saying Taylor gives Houston its best chance to win.

Taylor opened the season as Houston’s starter with Deshaun Watson sitting out amid a trade request and 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault. Taylor led the Texans to a win in the opener against Jacksonville before injuring his hamstring on a touchdown run in the second quarter of a loss to Cleveland Sept. 19, and rookie Davis Mills took over after halftime.

The Texans have struggled with Mills under center and have lost seven games in a row. It’s their longest skid since dropping the final 14 games of the 2013 season.

        Insight by Pure Storage: During this webinar Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, the director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center at the Department of Defense, will discuss JAIC’s IT strategy and AI opportunities for the future.

Taylor returned to practice last week, but wasn’t quite ready to return. Culley said the veteran has had no setbacks since getting back to practice and now that he’s healthy there was no question that he would start this weekend.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|30 SecTor 2021 - Canada's IT Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secret Service Director Murray participates in remembrance ceremony for Special Agent Nole Remagen