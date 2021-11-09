Trending:
Tchewa carries South Florida past Bethune-Cookman 75-54

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 7:58 pm
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Russel Tchewa posted 16 points as South Florida routed Bethune-Cookman 75-54 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Jamir Chaplin had 13 points and eight rebounds for South Florida. Caleb Murphy added 11 points.

Joe French had 14 points for the Wildcats. Collins Joseph added 10 points and six assists. Dylan Robertson had 10 points, and Kevin Davis had 11 rebounds.

More AP college basketball:  https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball  and  https://twitter.com/AP_Top25  

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

