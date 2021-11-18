TCU 63, Nicholls 50

NICHOLLS (3-2)
Lyons 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 4-15 2-2 11, Gordon 5-10 0-0 12, Jones 4-12 1-2 11, Spencer 1-3 0-0 3, Littles 2-7 2-2 6, Little 1-5 2-2 5, Huffman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 7-8 50.
TCU (3-0)
Miller 3-6 3-5 9, Lampkin 0-0 0-0 0, Farabello 1-4 5-5 8, Miles 5-13 6-7 16, Peavy 4-11 2-4 10, O’Bannon 2-7 1-1 6, Cork 2-4 2-3 6, Coles 3-5 0-0 8, Evans 0-3 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0, Wells 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 19-25 63.
Halftime_Nicholls 30-24. 3-Point Goals_Nicholls 7-25 (Gordon 2-5, Jones 2-7, Spencer 1-2, Little 1-3, Carter 1-6, Huffman 0-1, Littles 0-1), TCU 4-19 (Coles 2-2, Farabello 1-4, O’Bannon 1-5, Peavy 0-2, Evans 0-3, Miles 0-3). Fouled Out_Lyons. Rebounds_Nicholls 32 (Little 8), TCU 34 (Peavy, Cork 6). Assists_Nicholls 9 (Gordon 4), TCU 10 (Evans 4). Total Fouls_Nicholls 22, TCU 9. A_4,825 (6,800).
