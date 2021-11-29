Trending:
TCU 68, Austin Peay 51

November 29, 2021 10:02 pm
AUSTIN PEAY (3-2)

Hutchins-Everett 0-3 2-4 2, Paez 0-1 0-0 0, Silver 4-12 0-0 11, Copeland 2-11 0-0 4, Stone-Carrawell 5-9 2-2 14, D.Peavy 2-3 0-0 4, Merritt 2-8 0-0 5, Calderon 1-2 2-2 5, Walker 2-2 0-0 4, Clements 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-53 6-8 51.

TCU (5-1)

Miller 4-7 0-1 8, Lampkin 4-8 4-7 12, Baugh 2-5 2-2 6, Miles 5-15 0-0 12, M.Peavy 3-9 0-0 6, Farabello 1-4 0-0 3, O’Bannon 2-7 0-0 4, Coles 2-3 0-1 4, Wells 2-5 0-0 6, Cork 2-4 3-4 7, Doumbia 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-68 9-15 68.

Halftime_TCU 34-26. 3-Point Goals_Austin Peay 7-29 (Silver 3-10, Stone-Carrawell 2-4, Calderon 1-2, Merritt 1-5, Hutchins-Everett 0-1, Paez 0-1, Copeland 0-6), TCU 5-21 (Wells 2-4, Miles 2-7, Farabello 1-4, Baugh 0-1, Coles 0-1, Miller 0-1, M.Peavy 0-1, O’Bannon 0-2). Fouled Out_Merritt. Rebounds_Austin Peay 27 (Merritt 7), TCU 48 (Lampkin 12). Assists_Austin Peay 11 (Silver 5), TCU 13 (Baugh, Miles 3). Total Fouls_Austin Peay 14, TCU 8.

