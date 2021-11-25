TCU 73, Pepperdine 64

PEPPERDINE (2-4)

Fisher 2-5 1-2 5, Zidek 5-10 5-6 17, Mallette 5-12 2-2 15, Mitchell 4-10 0-0 10, Smith 5-8 0-0 10, Hartfield 1-3 0-0 3, Munson 1-4 0-0 2, Lewis 0-2 0-0 0, Ohia Obioha 0-0 0-0 0, Basham 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-55 8-10 64.

TCU (4-1)

Miller 6-10 3-4 15, Lampkin 2-2 0-0 4, Evans 0-2 0-0 0, Miles 4-10 8-11 16, Peavy 1-2 2-2 4, O’Bannon 5-10 0-0 12, Baugh 3-7 2-2 8, Coles 3-6 1-2 7, Cork 2-2 0-0 4, Farabello 1-2 0-0 3, Doumbia 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 16-21 73.

Halftime_TCU 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 8-24 (Mallette 3-9, Mitchell 2-4, Zidek 2-6, Hartfield 1-2, Fisher 0-1, Lewis 0-2), TCU 3-18 (O’Bannon 2-5, Farabello 1-1, Coles 0-2, Evans 0-2, Miller 0-2, Baugh 0-3, Miles 0-3). Fouled Out_Fisher. Rebounds_Pepperdine 20 (Mallette, Mitchell 6), TCU 36 (Miller 10). Assists_Pepperdine 13 (Mitchell 8), TCU 14 (Evans 5). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 18, TCU 15.

