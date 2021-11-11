Trending:
TCU 77, McNeese St. 61

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 10:14 pm
< a min read
      

MCNEESE ST. (0-2)

Taylor 3-6 1-2 7, Medley-Bacon 3-5 0-0 6, Francois 4-9 0-0 10, Lewis 5-8 0-0 10, Massie 0-7 5-6 5, Moss 6-16 0-2 17, Scott 0-3 2-2 2, Shumate 1-8 0-0 2, Warren 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 23-66 8-12 61.

TCU (1-0)

Miller 4-12 4-6 12, Lampkin 3-4 2-4 8, Baugh 2-4 1-2 6, Miles 4-13 11-12 22, Peavy 3-11 0-0 6, O’Bannon 3-6 2-4 10, Farabello 2-3 4-4 9, Cork 0-2 0-2 0, Wells 0-6 0-0 0, Coles 0-2 0-0 0, Doumbia 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 23-65 24-34 77.

Halftime_TCU 36-26. 3-Point Goals_McNeese St. 7-24 (Moss 5-12, Francois 2-6, Massie 0-1, Shumate 0-1, Warren 0-1, Scott 0-3), TCU 7-21 (Miles 3-6, O’Bannon 2-3, Baugh 1-2, Farabello 1-2, Coles 0-1, Miller 0-1, Peavy 0-2, Wells 0-4). Fouled Out_Medley-Bacon. Rebounds_McNeese St. 30 (Francois, Shumate 5), TCU 54 (Miller 13). Assists_McNeese St. 13 (Moss 5), TCU 15 (Miles 5). Total Fouls_McNeese St. 23, TCU 12. A_5,267 (6,800).

