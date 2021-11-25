Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

TCU tops Pepperdine 73-64, win No. 100 for Dixon

The Associated Press
November 25, 2021 12:59 am
1 min read
      

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Mike Miles continued his streak of scoring in double figures in every game this season, posting 16 to lead TCU past Pepperdine 73-64 at the SoCal Challenge on Wednesday night.

Emanuel Miller added 15 and scored a hook shot and a jump shot wrapped around a missed Pepperdine basket in a late rally. The burst of four points in 23 seconds helped along an 8-3 run as TCU (4-1) kept some distance on Pepperdine after the Waves had closed to 56-53.

Miller also pulled down 10 rebounds for his third double-double.

The win was No. 100 for coach Jamie Dixon. Dixon became the fifth head coach with 100 wins at TCU.

        Insight by Leidos: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to whole-person health care.

Charles O’Bannon added 12 points as nine of 11 Horned Frogs scored. TCU was just 3 for 18 from beyond the 3-point arc, but made 27 of 54 shots (50%) and outrebounded Pepperdine 38-22.

Jan Zidek scored 17 points to lead four Waves (2-5) in double figures. Houston Mallette added 15 with three 3-pointers. Jade’ Smith and Mike Mitchell each scored 10; Mitchell adding a season-high eight assists.

TCU went on a 10-2 run over four minutes late in the first to take a 32-27 halftime lead after eight lead changes and a tie, holding the Waves to two free throws in the final 4:48 of the half.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|23 Cloud Security Demo Forum
11|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team decorating the 2021 Capitol Christmas Tree