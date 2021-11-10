Temple 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 49

MD.-EASTERN SHORE (0-1)
Pollard 3-7 0-0 7, London 1-9 0-0 3, Phillip 3-10 3-5 11, Styles 3-8 0-1 6, Voyles 4-9 0-0 9, Davis 1-4 2-2 5, Thompson 2-7 2-2 8, Nugent 0-3 0-0 0, Akinsanya 0-0 0-0 0, Mensah 0-3 0-0 0, Milivojevic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-60 7-10 49.
TEMPLE (0-0)
Forrester 2-6 0-2 4, Tolbert 0-2 0-0 0, Battle 9-14 1-1 22, Dunn 6-13 5-5 18, Williams 3-4 1-5 7, Jourdain 1-4 0-0 2, Strickland 4-5 2-3 10, Hicks 3-7 0-0 9, White 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 9-16 72.
Halftime_Temple 26-25. 3-Point Goals_Md.-Eastern Shore 8-31 (Phillip 2-5, Thompson 2-7, Pollard 1-1, Davis 1-2, Voyles 1-2, London 1-5, Mensah 0-3, Nugent 0-3, Styles 0-3), Temple 7-22 (Hicks 3-6, Battle 3-7, Dunn 1-4, Jourdain 0-1, Strickland 0-1, Williams 0-1, White 0-2). Rebounds_Md.-Eastern Shore 27 (London 6), Temple 39 (Jourdain 9). Assists_Md.-Eastern Shore 10 (London, Phillip 3), Temple 17 (Williams 4). Total Fouls_Md.-Eastern Shore 16, Temple 14.
