Temple faces Elon in Charleston Classic

Temple (1-3) vs. Elon (2-3)

Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple is set to meet Elon in the Charleston Classic. Elon lost 74-56 to Mississippi in its most recent game, while Temple came up short in an 82-62 game against Boise State in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Elon’s Darius Burford has averaged 12.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while Zac Ervin has put up 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Owls, Khalif Battle has averaged 17.8 points while Damian Dunn has put up 11.3 points and 4.8 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Burford has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Elon field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Phoenix have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Owls. Elon has an assist on 43 of 69 field goals (62.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Temple has assists on 30 of 63 field goals (47.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Temple has averaged only 63.3 points per game over its last five games. The Owls have given up 70.5 points per game over that stretch.

