Tennessee Tech 88, Lipscomb 77

LIPSCOMB (4-2)

Hazen 4-7 2-3 10, Asadullah 5-8 2-5 12, Johnson 2-4 2-2 6, Jones 3-5 2-2 10, Pruitt 2-6 0-2 4, Ognacevic 9-9 1-2 24, Clark 1-2 0-0 2, Shulman 3-3 0-0 9, Murr 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-45 9-16 77.

TENNESSEE TECH (2-3)

Diarra 8-13 2-2 21, Sylla 3-3 0-3 6, Clay 3-10 5-8 12, Davidson 3-11 8-8 15, Wood 4-9 1-2 9, Goldman 5-6 0-1 15, Ramsey 3-4 0-0 6, Pettway 2-6 0-0 4, Quest 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 16-24 88.

Halftime_Lipscomb 41-36. 3-Point Goals_Lipscomb 10-15 (Ognacevic 5-5, Shulman 3-3, Jones 2-4, Asadullah 0-1, Clark 0-1, Pruitt 0-1), Tennessee Tech 10-21 (Goldman 5-6, Diarra 3-6, Davidson 1-4, Clay 1-5). Rebounds_Lipscomb 25 (Asadullah 10), Tennessee Tech 28 (Goldman 8). Assists_Lipscomb 22 (Asadullah 7), Tennessee Tech 25 (Davidson 10). Total Fouls_Lipscomb 17, Tennessee Tech 16. A_692 (9,280).

