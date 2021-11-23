On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Texas A&M 57, Butler 50

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 4:42 pm
< a min read
      

TEXAS A&M (5-1)

Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 4-10 0-2 8, Gordon 1-5 2-2 5, Radford 4-9 0-2 8, Williams 2-6 4-7 8, Jackson 5-11 2-2 15, Henderson 3-4 1-3 7, Diarra 2-4 1-1 5, Obaseki 0-0 0-0 0, W.Taylor 0-2 1-2 1, Cash 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 11-21 57.

BUTLER (3-3)

Golden 1-3 5-6 7, Groce 2-5 0-4 5, Harris 3-10 0-0 7, J.Taylor 3-10 3-4 9, Thompson 1-5 1-1 3, Bolden 3-9 2-2 10, Wilmoth 3-4 0-0 7, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2, Lukosius 0-0 0-0 0, David 0-0 0-0 0, Mulloy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-47 11-17 50.

Halftime_Texas A&M 33-21. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M 4-11 (Jackson 3-3, Gordon 1-3, W.Taylor 0-1, Diarra 0-2, Radford 0-2), Butler 5-20 (Bolden 2-6, Wilmoth 1-1, Groce 1-4, Harris 1-5, Thompson 0-1, J.Taylor 0-3). Fouled Out_Coleman. Rebounds_Texas A&M 30 (Coleman 10), Butler 31 (Thompson 6). Assists_Texas A&M 5 (Brown 2), Butler 6 (Thompson 3). Total Fouls_Texas A&M 19, Butler 17.

        Insight by Infor: This exclusive e-book highlights how the military services and defense agencies are rethinking their approach to managing their supply chains and how data is driving those decisions.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|23 Session 2: Delight Customers with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team decorating the 2021 Capitol Christmas Tree