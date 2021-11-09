Texas A&M-CC 102, Texas Lutheran 64

TEXAS LUTHERAN (0-0)
Prince 1-4 0-1 3, Andrade 2-7 0-1 4, Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Orozco 1-4 0-0 3, Twitero 2-8 1-1 5, Watson 4-6 0-0 12, Green 2-3 1-1 6, Ardoin 1-3 2-2 5, Fornerette 2-3 4-5 9, Allen 2-6 0-0 5, Torres 1-2 0-0 3, Reyes 3-4 1-2 7, Fontenot 0-0 0-0 0, Horton 0-0 2-2 2, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Capers 0-1 0-0 0, Harper 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 11-15 64.
TEXAS A&M-CC (0-0)
Brinson 4-7 1-2 9, Keys 5-9 0-0 10, Fryer 2-6 0-0 5, Jackson 2-5 0-0 4, Smith 2-6 5-5 10, Nickelson 1-3 2-4 4, Murdix 4-5 0-0 8, Tennyson 7-7 0-0 18, Mushila 3-6 0-0 6, Faramade 3-4 4-6 10, Roberts 5-7 0-0 14, White 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 40-68 12-17 102.
Halftime_Texas A&M-CC 48-23. 3-Point Goals_Texas Lutheran 11-30 (Watson 4-6, Fornerette 1-1, Torres 1-1, Ardoin 1-2, Green 1-2, Orozco 1-2, Allen 1-4, Prince 1-4, Reyes 0-1, Andrade 0-2, Twitero 0-5), Texas A&M-CC 10-20 (Tennyson 4-4, Roberts 4-6, Fryer 1-4, Smith 1-5, Nickelson 0-1). Rebounds_Texas Lutheran 22 (Ardoin 4), Texas A&M-CC 38 (Keys 7). Assists_Texas Lutheran 17 (Orozco 4), Texas A&M-CC 30 (Murdix 10). Total Fouls_Texas Lutheran 19, Texas A&M-CC 18. A_1,289 (10,000).
