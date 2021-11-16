Texas A&M-CC 65, IUPUI 59

IUPUI (0-4)

Carrasco 0-1 0-0 0, Maxwell 4-12 6-6 14, McClure 3-7 2-2 10, Pruitt 1-2 2-2 5, Stanton 1-1 0-0 3, Depersia 2-4 1-2 7, Harvey 1-6 0-0 3, Seay 3-8 3-6 9, Isitua 2-3 2-3 6, Pandev 1-2 0-0 2, LaStrap 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 18-47 16-23 59.

TEXAS A&M-CC (2-1)

Brinson 4-9 1-2 9, Keys 4-8 3-5 11, Fryer 2-5 3-6 7, Jackson 0-6 2-2 2, Smith 0-6 5-6 5, Mushila 6-9 3-5 16, Tennyson 3-8 0-0 7, Nickelson 1-3 2-3 4, Murdix 0-1 2-4 2, Faramade 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 20-55 23-35 65.

Halftime_27-27. 3-Point Goals_IUPUI 7-25 (Depersia 2-4, McClure 2-6, Pruitt 1-1, Stanton 1-1, Harvey 1-4, LaStrap 0-1, Seay 0-3, Maxwell 0-5), Texas A&M-CC 2-14 (Mushila 1-2, Tennyson 1-2, Fryer 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Brinson 0-2, Nickelson 0-2, Smith 0-4). Fouled Out_Jackson. Rebounds_IUPUI 37 (McClure, Pruitt 7), Texas A&M-CC 33 (Mushila 8). Assists_IUPUI 12 (Pruitt 4), Texas A&M-CC 12 (Jackson, Smith 3). Total Fouls_IUPUI 24, Texas A&M-CC 24. A_148 (4,080).

