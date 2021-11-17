Texas A&M-CC 69, Denver 67

DENVER (2-3)

Henn 4-7 0-0 10, Hunt 4-7 7-8 16, Johnson 1-5 0-0 3, Moore 2-5 2-4 6, T.Smith 5-7 5-7 15. Totals 22-47 16-23 67.

TEXAS A&M-CC (3-1)

Brinson 2-5 0-0 4, Keys 2-4 0-1 4, Fryer 3-5 0-0 8, Jackson 7-11 3-5 19, M.Smith 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 24-56 15-22 69.

Halftime_Texas A&M-CC 38-34. 3-Point Goals_Denver 7-25 (Henn 2-4, Hunt 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Moore 0-2, T.Smith 0-2), Texas A&M-CC 6-17 (Fryer 2-2, Jackson 2-2, M.Smith 1-2, Brinson 0-2). Rebounds_Denver 30 (Hunt 6), Texas A&M-CC 27 (Brinson 3). Assists_Denver 13 (Hunt 4), Texas A&M-CC 8 (Jackson 3). Total Fouls_Denver 18, Texas A&M-CC 24.

