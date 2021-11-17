Texas A&M-CC plays Denver

Denver (2-2) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (2-1)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in an early season matchup. Denver came up short in a 78-64 game at UTSA in its last outing. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is coming off a 65-59 win over IUPUI in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Myles Smith, De’Lazarus Keys and San Antonio Brinson have collectively scored 35 percent of all Islanders points this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: KJ Hunt has been directly responsible for 51 percent of all Denver field goals over the last three games. Hunt has 24 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Denver’s Jordan Johnson has attempted 20 3-pointers and connected on 30 percent of them, and is 4 for 17 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has attempted the second-most free throws among all Southland teams. The Islanders have averaged 21.7 foul shots per game this season.

