Texas A&M-Commerce 65, UTSA 62

TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE (1-0)
Gaffney 5-5 1-2 11, Ene 1-5 4-4 6, Tuttle 1-5 0-0 2, Willis 5-9 6-10 18, Demonia 3-6 0-2 7. Totals 21-47 18-31 65.
UTSA (1-2)
Alley 6-12 1-4 13, Germany 1-3 3-6 5, Deing 6-19 2-2 16, Ivy-Curry 6-16 0-0 13, McNeill 2-3 2-2 6, Czumbel 1-3 0-1 2, Ford 1-2 0-2 2, Tucker 1-2 1-2 3, Bofinger 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-62 9-19 62.
Halftime_UTSA 31-29. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-Commerce 5-19 (Willis 2-2, Demonia 1-2, Ene 0-3, Tuttle 0-3), UTSA 3-17 (Deing 2-10, Ivy-Curry 1-4, Alley 0-3). Rebounds_Texas A&M-Commerce 31 (Demonia 7), UTSA 37 (Alley 12). Assists_Texas A&M-Commerce 14 (Willis 5), UTSA 9 (Ivy-Curry 4). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-Commerce 19, UTSA 18. A_914 (4,080).
