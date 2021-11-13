On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Texas-Arlington 104, Mary Hardin-Baylor 75

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 10:21 pm
MARY HARDIN-BAYLOR (0-2)

Stolz 3-10 0-1 8, Johnson 1-8 5-6 8, Hammond 6-12 0-0 16, Prince 2-11 0-0 4, Reaves 1-4 0-0 3, Dawes 6-8 0-0 16, L.Feely 0-4 1-2 1, Wright 1-2 0-0 2, Shields 1-6 2-4 4, Brooks 4-6 2-2 13, Boyd 0-1 0-0 0, Paske 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-72 10-15 75.

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (1-1)

Wilson 6-6 3-4 15, Young 6-9 0-0 12, Azore 5-10 5-5 15, Levi 5-7 0-0 12, Castro 3-8 0-0 6, Talbot 2-5 0-0 6, Elame 7-8 1-1 17, Akobundu-Ehiogu 5-5 0-0 10, Hoiberg 1-5 0-0 2, Rojas 2-2 2-2 6, Romanelli 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 43-67 11-12 104.

Halftime_Texas-Arlington 43-38. 3-Point Goals_Mary Hardin-Baylor 15-39 (Dawes 4-6, Hammond 4-9, Brooks 3-5, Stolz 2-7, Reaves 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Boyd 0-1, Prince 0-1, Wright 0-1, Shields 0-2), Texas-Arlington 7-21 (Elame 2-2, Levi 2-2, Talbot 2-5, Romanelli 1-2, Young 0-1, Azore 0-2, Castro 0-3, Hoiberg 0-4). Rebounds_Mary Hardin-Baylor 22 (Hammond, Prince 5), Texas-Arlington 44 (Castro 8). Assists_Mary Hardin-Baylor 18 (Prince 5), Texas-Arlington 28 (Levi 10). Total Fouls_Mary Hardin-Baylor 12, Texas-Arlington 16. A_3,288 (7,000).

