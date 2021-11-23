Trending:
Texas Rio Grande Valley tops CS Fullerton 72-67

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 11:33 pm
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Johnson scored 18 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley slipped past Cal State Fullerton 72-67 on Tuesday night.

Ricky Nelson and Donte Houston Jr. added 17 points each for the Vaqueros. Nelson also had seven assists, while Houston posted eight rebounds and three blocks.

E.J. Anosike had 19 points and nine rebounds to pace the Titans (2-3). Latrell Wrightsell Jr. added 17 points.

