Texas Rio Grande Valley tops Paul Quinn 85-68

The Associated Press
November 17, 2021 12:12 am
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Justin Johnson scored 18 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley defeated Paul Quinn 85-68 on Tuesday night.

Ricky Nelson added 16 points for the Vaqueros, while Marek Nelson chipped in 15.

Mike Adewunmi had 13 points and nine rebounds for Texas Rio Grande Valley (2-1).

Chris Scaife had 15 points for the NAIA Tigers. Ja’Mare Redus added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 .

