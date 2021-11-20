Texas Southern goes up against NC State

Texas Southern (0-4) vs. North Carolina State (3-1)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern and North Carolina State look to bounce back from losses. Both programs are coming off of losses on Wednesday. North Carolina State lost 74-68 in Uncasville to Oklahoma State, while Texas Southern fell 61-57 at Air Force.

LEADING THE WAY: The explosive Dereon Seabron is putting up a double-double (20.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and two steals) to lead the charge for the Wolfpack. Complementing Seabron is Casey Morsell, who is accounting for 12.8 points and five rebounds per game. The Tigers have been led by John Walker III, who is averaging 14.8 points and 5.3 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHN: Walker has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 7 over his last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Texas Southern has scored 61.5 points per game and allowed 70.8 over its four-game road losing streak.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Pack have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. North Carolina State has an assist on 34 of 72 field goals (47.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Texas Southern has assists on 21 of 68 field goals (30.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern is rated first among SWAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 42.4 percent. The Tigers have averaged 15.3 offensive boards per game.

