Texas Southern looks to knock off No. 18 BYU

Texas Southern (0-5) vs. No. 18 Brigham Young (4-0)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Brigham Young looks to give Texas Southern its fifth straight loss against ranked opponents. Texas Southern’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 18 Oregon Ducks 89-84 on Nov. 26, 2018. Brigham Young has moved up to No. 18 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Oregon and Central Methodist last week.

LEADING THE WAY: The electric Alex Barcello is averaging 20.5 points to lead the charge for the Cougars. Complementing Barcello is Caleb Lohner, who is maintaining an average of 8.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been led by John Walker III, who is averaging 12.8 points and 4.6 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHN: Walker has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also made 80.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Texas Southern has scored 60.6 points per game and allowed 69.6 over its five-game road losing streak. Brigham Young has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 77.3 points while giving up 60.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cougars have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Brigham Young has 50 assists on 94 field goals (53.2 percent) over its past three contests while Texas Southern has assists on 20 of 66 field goals (30.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young is ranked second among WCC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.6 percent. The Cougars have averaged 11.8 offensive boards per game.

