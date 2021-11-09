Texas State 75, Incarnate Word 57

TEXAS STATE (0-0)
Ceaser 2-5 0-2 4, Small 4-6 1-2 9, Adams 6-8 2-3 14, Asberry 8-12 1-2 20, Harrell 1-2 0-0 2, Drinnon 5-8 0-0 12, Coleman 2-5 0-0 4, Martin 2-4 0-0 4, T.Morgan 1-2 0-0 2, Love 2-2 0-2 4, Dawson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-54 4-11 75.
INCARNATE WORD (0-0)
Hayman 0-2 2-2 2, Hughes 4-6 4-4 12, Glasper 3-11 0-0 8, Lutz 3-9 2-2 9, Swaby 0-1 0-0 0, J.Morgan 6-8 2-3 16, Griscti 2-3 0-0 6, Ezedinma 1-1 2-2 4, Bracamonte 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-43 12-13 57.
Halftime_Texas State 43-24. 3-Point Goals_Texas State 5-13 (Asberry 3-5, Drinnon 2-3, Adams 0-1, Harrell 0-1, Small 0-1, Coleman 0-2), Incarnate Word 7-24 (J.Morgan 2-2, Griscti 2-3, Glasper 2-7, Lutz 1-7, Swaby 0-1, Bracamonte 0-2, Hayman 0-2). Rebounds_Texas State 22 (Small 6), Incarnate Word 16 (Hughes 5). Assists_Texas State 5 (Ceaser, Small, Adams, Drinnon, Martin 1), Incarnate Word 6 (Hughes, Glasper 2). Total Fouls_Texas State 15, Incarnate Word 14. A_657 (2,000).
