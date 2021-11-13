Trending:
Texas State squares up against Vandy

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 6:30 am
Texas State (1-1) vs. Vanderbilt (1-0)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts Texas State in an early season matchup.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Caleb Asberry, Isiah Small, Shelby Adams and Mason Harrell have combined to account for 65 percent of all Bobcats scoring this season.ACCURATE ASBERRY: Asberry has connected on 45.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 33.3 percent of his free throws this season.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted matching 5-2 records against non-conference opponents last season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

