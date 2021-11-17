Texas Tech 62, Weber St. 44

WEBER ST. (1-2)

Hickok 4-10 2-2 10, Matthews 3-8 3-4 9, Torbert 1-10 2-2 4, Pentzer 5-15 0-0 12, Solovi 1-4 0-0 2, Parra 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Fonoti 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Lesane 0-2 0-0 0, Lovell 1-2 0-0 2, Taylor 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-59 7-8 44

TEXAS TECH (2-0)

Gerlich 3-6 2-2 9, Thomas 3-10 0-0 7, Tofaeono 2-2 1-2 5, Hightower 5-8 0-0 13, Veitenheimer 1-3 0-0 2, Faye 1-8 1-2 3, McKinney 5-11 8-8 21, Embry 0-0 0-0 0, Ukkonen 0-4 0-0 0, Wenger 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-53 12-14 62

Weber St. 5 15 16 8 — 44 Texas Tech 19 14 12 17 — 62

3-Point Goals_Weber St. 3-12 (Matthews 0-2, Torbert 0-4, Pentzer 2-5, Taylor 1-1), Texas Tech 8-18 (Gerlich 1-3, Thomas 1-1, Hightower 3-5, Veitenheimer 0-2, McKinney 3-5, Ukkonen 0-2). Assists_Weber St. 5 (Torbert 2), Texas Tech 7 (Hightower 3). Fouled Out_Texas Tech Tofaeono. Rebounds_Weber St. 34 (Torbert 4-9), Texas Tech 38 (Faye 5-10). Total Fouls_Weber St. 20, Texas Tech 13. Technical Fouls_Weber St. Torbert 1. A_3,372.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.