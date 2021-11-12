Trending:
Texas Tech 67, SE Louisiana 45

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 1:07 am
SE LOUISIANA (0-2)

Carrier 1-4 4-4 7, Williams 1-1 1-2 3, Kelly 2-9 0-2 4, Ducksworth 1-9 0-0 2, Giaratano 1-5 0-0 2, Harvey 0-7 0-0 0, Horne 3-7 0-0 7, Bell 4-6 1-1 9, Bradford 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 3-7 0-0 6, Davis 1-3 3-4 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-58 9-13 45

TEXAS TECH (1-0)

Gerlich 0-6 0-0 0, Thomas 4-10 7-10 15, Faye 2-4 0-0 4, Hightower 3-10 1-2 10, Veitenheimer 0-1 2-2 2, McKinney 5-9 4-4 15, Embry 1-3 1-1 3, Tofaeono 6-6 6-13 18, Ukkonen 0-2 0-0 0, Wenger 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-52 21-32 67

SE Louisiana 8 12 12 13 45
Texas Tech 26 12 10 19 67

3-Point Goals_SE Louisiana 2-10 (Carrier 1-3, Giaratano 0-1, Harvey 0-4, Horne 1-1, Cunningham 0-1), Texas Tech 4-13 (Gerlich 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Hightower 3-6, McKinney 1-1, Ukkonen 0-2). Assists_SE Louisiana 5 (Cunningham 2), Texas Tech 11 (Gerlich 5). Fouled Out_SE Louisiana Williams. Rebounds_SE Louisiana 28 (Kelly 4-5), Texas Tech 46 (Thomas 6-10). Total Fouls_SE Louisiana 23, Texas Tech 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,511.

