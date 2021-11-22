Texas Tech 83, Texas State 57

TEXAS STATE (2-2)

Hood 5-15 4-5 14, Reed 4-11 1-2 9, Bowie 2-7 1-2 7, Jo’Nah Johnson 1-9 2-2 5, Taylor 3-11 4-6 10, Chelsea Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Standifer 2-4 2-2 7, Thompson 0-2 2-2 2, Bennett 1-1 0-0 3, Dickson 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-65 16-21 57

TEXAS TECH (4-0)

Gerlich 2-7 0-0 5, Thomas 4-8 2-3 10, Tofaeono 3-5 0-0 6, Hightower 5-11 0-0 13, McKinney 6-16 0-0 15, Faye 9-9 4-4 22, Embry 3-6 2-2 8, Ukkonen 1-4 0-0 2, Wenger 0-0 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-66 10-11 83

Texas State 13 20 9 15 — 57 Texas Tech 20 18 16 29 — 83

3-Point Goals_Texas State 5-19 (Hood 0-4, Bowie 2-3, Johnson 1-6, Taylor 0-2, Standifer 1-3, Bennett 1-1), Texas Tech 7-16 (Gerlich 1-3, Hightower 3-5, McKinney 3-5, Embry 0-2, Ukkonen 0-1). Assists_Texas State 13 (Taylor 7), Texas Tech 14 (Gerlich 5). Fouled Out_Texas Tech Tofaeono, Faye. Rebounds_Texas State 28 (Reed 5-8), Texas Tech 51 (Faye 4-5). Total Fouls_Texas State 15, Texas Tech 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,066.

