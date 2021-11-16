Trending:
Texas Tech 84, Prairie View 49

The Associated Press
November 16, 2021 12:11 am
PRAIRIE VIEW (0-5)

Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Kendall 4-6 0-0 8, Douglas 2-4 1-1 5, Guess 1-1 0-6 2, Roberts 5-15 1-2 12, Cox 0-4 3-4 3, Daniels 4-9 0-0 10, Myles 2-3 4-4 9, Wiliams 0-0 0-0 0, Gambrell 0-3 0-0 0, Hughes 0-1 0-0 0, Ifejeh 0-0 0-0 0, Ware 0-0 0-0 0, Briscoe 0-0 0-0 0, McDougal 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 18-47 9-18 49.

TEXAS TECH (3-0)

Obanor 3-6 0-0 8, Williams 7-10 3-4 18, McCullar 4-9 4-6 12, Warren 6-10 0-0 15, Wilson 3-7 1-4 7, Agbo 2-5 1-3 6, Arms 2-5 1-2 7, Allen 1-7 0-1 2, Calhoun 1-6 0-0 3, Santos-Silva 2-5 0-0 4, Batcho 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 31-71 12-22 84.

Halftime_Texas Tech 45-23. 3-Point Goals_Prairie View 4-19 (Daniels 2-5, Myles 1-2, Roberts 1-7, Douglas 0-1, Hughes 0-1, Gambrell 0-3), Texas Tech 10-27 (Warren 3-5, Arms 2-3, Obanor 2-4, Williams 1-1, Agbo 1-4, Calhoun 1-6, Allen 0-1, McCullar 0-3). Rebounds_Prairie View 25 (Roberts, Daniels 4), Texas Tech 44 (Williams, McCullar 7). Assists_Prairie View 9 (Roberts 3), Texas Tech 19 (Wilson, Arms 5). Total Fouls_Prairie View 22, Texas Tech 18. A_12,419 (15,098).

