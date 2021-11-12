Texas Tech 88, Grambling St. 62

GRAMBLING ST. (0-2)
Lamin 3-4 2-2 8, Taylor 2-6 0-0 5, Christon 2-5 0-0 6, Cowart 3-4 1-3 9, Kingsby 7-9 5-9 22, Moss 1-8 0-0 3, Moton 1-4 5-6 7, Munford 0-1 0-0 0, Murrell 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-42 13-20 62.
TEXAS TECH (2-0)
Obanor 3-11 0-0 9, Williams 6-9 4-6 16, McCullar 9-18 3-6 24, Warren 5-7 7-7 19, Wilson 1-4 2-2 4, Arms 3-7 2-2 9, Santos-Silva 0-2 2-4 2, Calhoun 1-2 2-2 5, Agbo 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Batcho 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 22-29 88.
Halftime_Texas Tech 44-31. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 9-19 (Kingsby 3-4, Cowart 2-2, Christon 2-5, Moss 1-3, Taylor 1-5), Texas Tech 10-30 (McCullar 3-9, Obanor 3-9, Warren 2-3, Calhoun 1-2, Arms 1-4, Agbo 0-1, Williams 0-1, Wilson 0-1). Rebounds_Grambling St. 20 (Cowart 5), Texas Tech 40 (Williams, McCullar 9). Assists_Grambling St. 10 (Moton 3), Texas Tech 17 (McCullar, Wilson, Arms 3). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 23, Texas Tech 16. A_14,171 (15,098).
